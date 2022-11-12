Norfolk Branches

Not Available

Just the thought of riding on the Norfolk byways conjures up the holiday mood. The fact that the branches were filmed in typical summer sunshine undeniably adds to that feeling. When filmed, the branch lines still featured traditional semaphore signals and wooden level crossing gates - opened and shut by hand. We see Cromer Beech signal box and the handling of single line tokens - now history! .Still very much in use are the swing bridges at Reedham and Somerleyton. We visit the former to find out how the mechanism works. What with these bridges, the unique marsh landscape and the long forgotten line side telephone poles and wires still in use, the railways of Norfolk offer a variety all of their own.