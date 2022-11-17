Noriko Goes to Seoul

Not Available

Mori Noriko is a Japanese housewife with a taciturn husband, Hiroshi, and a teenage daughter, Miyuki, neither of whom can understand her interest in the Hallyu star Kim Hyun Jae. When Noriko receives the news one day that she has lung cancer, she decides to gather her courage to travel to Seoul and see Hyun Jae, who's judging a music audition. There, she meets Kim Min Ha, a young man who continually fails auditions despite his talent and passion for music. The two develop a friendship, with Noriko helping Min Ha overcome obstacles to achieve his dream.