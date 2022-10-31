Not Available

"Norm Macdonald: Me Doing Standup” stand-up special is produced by Irwin Entertainment and executive produced by John Irwin, Norm Macdonald and Marc Gurvitz. Lori Jo Hoekstra serves as producer. Jonas Larsen is the executive in charge of production for COMEDY CENTRAL. A staple in the comedy world, Macdonald is best known for his offbeat delivery of the news as a Weekend Update anchor on "Saturday Night Live." Macdonald joined the cast of "SNL" in 1993 and remained on the show for five seasons where his impressions of Larry King, Burt Reynolds, David Letterman and Bob Dole, among others, are still talked about today.