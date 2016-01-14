2016

Norm of the North

  • Adventure
  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 14th, 2016

Studio

Lionsgate

The stereoscopic 3D animated family film "Norm" tells the story of the titular polar bear and his three Arctic lemming buddies, who are forced out into the world once their icy home begins melting and breaking apart. Landing in New York, Norm begins life anew as a performing corporate mascot, only to discover that his new employers are directly responsible for the destruction of his polar home.

Cast

Rob SchneiderNorm (voice)
Ken JeongMr. Greene (voice)
Loretta DevineTamecia (voice)
Heather GrahamVera (voice)
Bill NighySocrates (voice)
Zachary GordonNorm Cub (voice)

