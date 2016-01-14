Norm of the North

The stereoscopic 3D animated family film "Norm" tells the story of the titular polar bear and his three Arctic lemming buddies, who are forced out into the world once their icy home begins melting and breaking apart. Landing in New York, Norm begins life anew as a performing corporate mascot, only to discover that his new employers are directly responsible for the destruction of his polar home.
|Rob Schneider
|Norm (voice)
|Ken Jeong
|Mr. Greene (voice)
|Loretta Devine
|Tamecia (voice)
|Heather Graham
|Vera (voice)
|Bill Nighy
|Socrates (voice)
|Zachary Gordon
|Norm Cub (voice)
