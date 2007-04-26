2007

Normal Adolescent Behavior

  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 26th, 2007

Studio

Tax Credit Finance

High school student Wendy has an odd relationship with her five friends: They're openly sexual with each other, swapping partners every week. But this is all thrown into turmoil when she meets Sean, a new student in school who has a crush on her. Wendy wants to be with Sean, but doesn't want to disappoint her friends, whom she has known since grade school. When she does decide to leave them, her best friend, Billie, threatens revenge.

Cast

Amber TamblynWendy
Ashton HolmesSean
Kelli GarnerBillie
Daryl SabaraNathan
Laila Liliana GarroAnn (as Julia Garro)
Kelly LynchHelen

View Full Cast >

Images