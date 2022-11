Not Available

Film "Normalni ljudi" is based on the motives of various writings by Srdjan Valjarevic. Srdjan is an excellent writer so unpretentious and humble that it is a crime placing his ideas into this context. I do not wanna go into the reason why did he except to sign this film. Oleg NOvkovic's approach to it is wrong from the very beginning. Surreal is only his attempt to make a noir film ( by: ninjakrme)