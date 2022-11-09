Normal - Real stories from the Sex Industry

Not Available

Normal is a biographical film that follows the turbulent lives of people who work in the sex industry. Nicola Mai's groundbreaking and unique form of story telling offers an intricate glance into 6 characters' diverse experiences of self-realization, exploitation, autonomy and dependency. Director and anthropologist Mai continually challenges the viewer by exposing these unheard voices, their dreams and the lives that they lead. Normal uncovers layered, human stories of migration and sex work, challenging popular expectations that most migrant sex workers are exploited and forced to sell sex against their will.