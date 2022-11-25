Not Available

What is declared normal by some and accepted as such by the majority sometimes represents a concrete threat to others. Normality 1-10, a series of short video essays, registers everyday neo-fascist violence as being an instrument of such "normalization." In a matter-of-fact and at the same time insistent manner, Hito Steyerl offers a richly detailed report on the growing number of anti-Semitic and racist attacks - on cemeteries, monuments and human beings - in both Austria and Germany. In a sober visual language, she develops a number of forms and styles of commentary to pose questions concerning the social structures inherent to this variety of violence and their representation. From sixpackfilm.com