Jazz guitarist Joe Pass performs live in this volume of Verve Records founder Norm Granz's Jazz in Montreux concert series. Shot over the course of two nights in July 1975, this live footage captures the magic of the master jazz guitarist in all his beboppin' improvisational glory. Songs include "It's a Wonderful World," "You Are the Sunshine of My Life," "Summertime," "Joe's Blues," "Blues for Nina" and many more.