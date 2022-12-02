North East Wind

Not Available

During the period of the Republic of China, Zheng Tianhu (played by Wang Xiaohu) ran away with his brother Fatty Lin (played by Cheng Ye) due to rent arrears and mistakenly enters an opera troupe where he is raided by warlord Zhang Dachang (Zhang Jiahao). In order to protect Tianhu and Fatty Lin, the troupe master has no choice but to accept the two brothers as disciples. The two brothers are forced to take on the two brothers as apprentices in order to protect them. Will they remain ordinary people? Or will they be men who take up the righteousness of their family and country?