North of Pittsburgh

Set in 1975, Tony Andretti (Jeff Schultz) is an aimless young Ontario man who earns a dangerous living running pot from Pittsburgh to the Canadian border. Rosa Andretti (Viveca Lindfors) is his tough and determined grandmother who neither trusts nor likes her grandson very much. The unlikely duo are forced to hit the road together. Tony, on the run from a bungled drug drop, and Rosa, attempting to get compensation money for her husband's death from black lung disease. The road leads them through heartache, despair and eventually to understanding...