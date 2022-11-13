North Pole Nutrias

Not Available

Dusty and Treasure win a vacation package to the North Pole - now a tourist destination built up as a Vegas-Style village. They enjoy a complimentary suite in the famed Ice Cave Hotel. The orange-toothed couple are even treated to a free musical extravaganza hosted by Santa Claus (played by Al Scramuzza). Is this free dream vacation too good to be true? Dusty and Treasure discover the real reason they were called out to Santa's winter wonderland. A nasty but musically inclined Virus (voice of Sherriff Harry Lee) has been destroying all the toys in Santa's workshop. Do Dusty and Treasure unknowingly have the antidote to destroy the virus and keep Santa's annual Christmas Eve trip out of peril?