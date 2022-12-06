North Side Story

Not Available

t’s a show full of ketchup and beer, beautiful houses and ice balls, exotic birds, barbecue and history. It’s the fun of watching while they open one of Andy’s time-capsule boxes at the Warhol Museum. It’s shopping along East Ohio Street. It’s finding out why kids like to go to the Old Post Office building. And it’s marveling at the cosmic impact that stars and telescopes have had on this part of town. The North Side is where all the millionaires used to live, where the Pirates have been playing for years, and where you’ll find some of the most charming neighborhoods on earth. In this fun documentary, WQED’s Rick Sebak takes you to the part of Pittsburgh that until 1907 used to be a separate city called Allegheny.