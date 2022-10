Not Available

Erimma's father Polycarp chases every suitor who comes to see her, calling them wolves who want to devour his little girl. Even as a graduate, he still treats her like a baby. She took a bold step to overcome her father's unnecessary protection and married Benedith. After the wedding, he realises she is not a virgin as he was made to believe. What could be behind her loss of virginity. [parts 1-2]