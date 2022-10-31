Not Available

Will (David Call), an unemployed and aimless playboy living in Brooklyn, has spent his 20s skating on easy charm from one casual, distant affair to the next. Noticing his friends’ happiness as they gradually settle into steady jobs and committed relationships, Will decides to trade apathy for effort in order to find someone with whom he can start the next chapter of his life. Shot on 16mm film with artful direction and honest performances, Northeast is a vividly naturalistic portrayal of the pressures of an impending adulthood.