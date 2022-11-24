NorthEast BDR Documentary

Not Available

The NEBDR is the tenth route developed by the BDR non-profit organization for dual-sport and adventure motorcycle travel. Free GPS tracks, travel resources, and the waterproof Butler Motorcycle Map will be available on RideBDR.com on February 1. The film features eight-time AMA National Enduro Champion Mike Lafferty of KTM, and international ADV celebrity and BMW International GS Trophy team member, Jocelin Snow, along with BDR board members. Taking a first run on the NEBDR, the team tests their endurance and skills on an epic 1,400-mile backcountry tour of the Northeast region up to the Canadian border. The route meanders through seven states and nearly a dozen state forests on rustic dirt and gravel roads, challenging seasonal and class 4 roads, and twisty tarmac.