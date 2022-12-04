Northern Ballet's Victoria

Not Available

The extraordinary story of Queen Victoria, brought to life by Northern Ballet and choreographed by Cathy Marston. Victoria’s diaries revealed intimate details of a life so fascinating that her daughter Princess Beatrice tried to rewrite history, removing any detail that might embarrass the royal family. The ballet is the story of Victoria’s amazing life, seen through the eyes of her youngest child and lifelong companion Beatrice as she relives her memories of her mother as a secluded widow before discovering sides to her that she never knew.