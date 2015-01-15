2015

'Northern Borders' tells the story of ten year-old Austen Kittredge who is sent by his father to live on his grandparents' Vermont farm, where he experiences wild adventures and uncovers long-festering family secrets. It's 1956 and Austen experiences the farm as a place full of eccentric people, especially his stubborn grandparents whose thorny marriage is known as the Forty Years War. Initially feeling stuck in this fractured household, young Austen plans a quick exit but ends up stranded with no choice but to navigate and endure. A humorous and sometimes startling coming-of-age-story, 'Northern Borders' evokes Vermont's wildness, its sublime beauty, a haunted past, and an aura of enchantment.