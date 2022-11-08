Not Available

Northern Patrol was the last entry in Monogram/Allied Artists' off-and-on "Northwest Mountie" series. Taking time off from his Sky King shooting schedule, Kirby Grant stars as mounted policeman Rod Webb, while second billing is bestowed upon Webb's faithful dog Chinook. In this one, Webb tries to prove that the suicide of a young trapper was actually murder. The film offers a dash of novelty value in having the principal baddie turn out to be a beautiful woman (Marion Carr). Scripted by actor Warren Douglas, Northern Patrol was directed by Rex Bailey, the former assistant to the series' original helmsman, Frank McDonald.