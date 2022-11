Not Available

North of France. Hervé's factory is relocated. He is the only worker to resign himself to it because he pursues another destiny: to become a fisherman and to transmit this passion to his son. Suburbs of Tunis. The factory is relocated. Foued, unemployed, thinks there is a way to cure his mother, and especially to seduce the girl he loves. The trajectories of Hervé and Foued are similar and answer to each other.