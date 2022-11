Not Available

Young backpacker Billy Everett (Dolph Lupin) learns about himself, all-male society and the early exploration of the Northwest in this stunning visual fantasy set in both modern day and the earl 19th century. He also learns about hard driving man-to-man sex and the life of logging men alone in the mountains. Camp master Big Ed weaves him a yarn about the great explorer Lewis (newcomer Nick Stockwell) and his love for an Indian brave (Mike Rock).