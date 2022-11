Not Available

With help from his trusty rangers Hunk (Buddy Ebsen) and Langdon (Don Burnett), colonial American hero Maj. Robert Rogers (Keith Larsen) attempts to rescue a high-ranking English officer, protect a woman accused of being a witch and stop a group of well-disguised French soldiers. This set of thrilling television adventures also follows the brave men as they try to investigate a peaceful Indian tribe without offending them.