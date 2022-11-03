1948

Northwest Stampede

  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 27th, 1948

Studio

Eagle-Lion Films

In this romantic western, the real stars are a mustang and a police dog. The human aspect of the story centers on a rodeo rider whose late father bequeathed him a ranch in Calgary, Canada. The rider really tries to settle down to ranching, but finds himself pining for the rodeo. His forewoman, also a former rodeo performer, thinks her employer is shirking his duties and needs to forget about broncos, and bull-riding and settle down. Meanwhile, the fellow also longs to catch the white stallion running wild. The dog helps out.

Cast

Joan LeslieChris Johnson
James CraigDan Bennett
Jack OakieMike Kirby
Chill WillsMileaway
Victor KilianMel Saunders
Stanley AndrewsBowles

