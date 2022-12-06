Norway: Land of Mighty Fjords

Not Available

Explore the city of Oslo, Norway’s 1,000-year-old capitol and cultural heartland, where visitors can learn about the nation’s rich Viking heritage, discover modern architectural marvels and enjoy traditional fare at local restaurants. Take a tour of Norway’s world-famous fjords, a spectacular series of sea valleys that dominate the country’s rugged and beautiful coastline. Experience the wonders of the Northern Lights from Norway’s remote North Cape, an area of outstanding natural beauty that lies within the bounds of the Arctic Circle.