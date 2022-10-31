Norwegian Woods

Not Available

Joong-Rae and Chang-Wook come to the deep forest to bury a body. When they almost finished digging a pit, they find out the body vanished. Myung-Sook and Kyung-Soo are having an affair. Suddenly Myung-Sook sees something outside the car and asks Kyung-Soo to find out but he never returns. In the meantime, 3 high school students sniff on gas and glue. The boys become dazed and try to rape the girl but the girl escapes. These 8 people run after another in the forest until they come across a mysterious killer and it all ends in a blood bath.