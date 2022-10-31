Nos veremos en el infierno

Not Available

Some psychiatric hospitals, in order to reduce costs, they decide to discharge certain mentally ill considering that can be treated at home or in private. Suau, an invalid who has spent seven years in detention for murder, is released. Not knowing what to do, come back home to his father, who is ruined. It has sold furniture and paintings and retirement lives of his mother. At first the relationship between father and son seems stable, but the atmosphere is thinning until they face leaning on face all the mistakes of the past. Eventually macabre reach agreement with serious implications for both ...