Nose to Tail stars Aaron Abrams (Hannibal, Blindspot) as a talented but abrasive chef struggling mightily with his personal demons and the relentless pressures of running a high-end restaurant. Over the course of one frantic day and night, he faces a rash of private trials and professional tribulations in a desperate bid to beat the odds and save the business that forms the very core of his identity and self-conception.