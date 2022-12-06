Not Available

Nosema is a story of death in the guise of rebirth, of a couple before their disappearance last summer. Hürmüz and Şimuni Diril had to rebuild their homes for the eighth time as it was bombed and burned down in the middle of an armed conflict which forced them several times to leave their village Meer, one of the last remaining Chaldean Catholic villages in Turkey. On October 2019, they reunited with their children as usual, but this time proved to be the last as they disappeared from their home several months later. Şimuni Diril’s body was eventually discovered, Hürmüz Diril is still missing.