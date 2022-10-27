1979

Nosferatu the Vampyre

  • Drama
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 4th, 1979

Studio

Werner Herzog Filmproduktion

Jonathan Harker is sent away to Count Dracula's castle to sell him a house in Virna, where he lives. But Count Dracula is a vampire, an undead ghoul living of men's blood. Inspired by a photograph of Lucy Harker, Dracula moves to Virna, bringing with him death and plague. An unusually contemplative version of Dracula, in which the vampire bears the cross of not being able to get old and die.

Cast

Isabelle AdjaniLucy Harker
Bruno GanzJonathan Harker
Roland ToporRenfield
Walter LadengastDr. Van Helsing
Martje GrohmannMina
Jacques DufilhoCaptain

Images