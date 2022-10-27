Nosferatu the Vampyre

1979

Jonathan Harker is sent away to Count Dracula's castle to sell him a house in Virna, where he lives. But Count Dracula is a vampire, an undead ghoul living of men's blood. Inspired by a photograph of Lucy Harker, Dracula moves to Virna, bringing with him death and plague. An unusually contemplative version of Dracula, in which the vampire bears the cross of not being able to get old and die.