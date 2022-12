Not Available

Nostalgic Tomorrow - A Batman Gathering - Many of Batman Beyond's core production team and actors gather for an enthralling round-table discussion of the evolution and execution of the animate series. Join producers Bruce Timm and Glenn Murakami, casting/dialogue director Andrea Romano, director James Tucker, writers Bob Goodman and Stan Berkowitz, and stars Kevin Conroy and Will Friedle as they take a wildly entertaining trip down memory lane.