Kuntzel describes this work: "Three people, or rather three silhouettes of rare objects — frames, windows perhaps, a[n] illustrated manuscript — and a few minimal actions: pages being leafed through, someone sitting down, someone lying down, getting up, crossing a space, lighting a cigarette, a head turning, a mouth opening, someone looking around. There is hardly any representation in Nostos I: just enough to tip-toe around the edges of analogy, illusion, under the image and in between images." Unfolding as memory traces and dream images, figures and objects appear and disappear, decompose and recompose; disjointed fragments evolve in continuous transformation and manipulations of light and time.