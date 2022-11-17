Nostradamus: 21st Century Prophecies Revealed

Not Available

How did a French prophet living in 16th century France predict so many modern day disasters? From the tragic events of 9/11, to recent tsunamis in the Pacific, to the Ebola outbreak in 2014–how could one man see so far into the future so accurately? It’s because he had a secret–and now, we know what it was. This documentary takes a look at Nostradamus in a whole new light. New, innovative analysis gives us the chance to finally crack his cryptic code. The emerging truth is that Nostradamus may indeed have possessed a special gift that made his predictions so accurate, but it’s a gift we may all be able to tap into. And, of course the question is, if he was right about so many things in the past, what does the future have in store?