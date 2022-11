Not Available

In a superstitious age, medieval physician Nostradamus gained renown for healing victims of the deadly plague. But it's his prophetic visions -- 900 cryptic poems called "The Centuries" -- that have truly enthralled generations. Did he predict some of history's most monumental events, from the Great Fire of London to the destruction of the space shuttle Challenger? And what about his terrifying prophecies of the upcoming end of the world?