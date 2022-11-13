Not Available

Conceived in relation to both the rapid decline of flying insects and the high recurrence of animation, Not (a) part is handmade or contact film that works with the subject and/or material of flying insects. Numerous dead bees found on walks were positioned directly onto negative film and contact printed. Occupying approximately 24 frames they run at a rate of one bee per second. The length of the film is determined by how many specimens are found over a specified period of time.