AVN Director of the Year Will Ryder delivers a brand new fantastic airborne fuck adventure featuring the horniest flight attendants ever. These beautiful girls offer coffee, tea & milk but all they really want is to suck on huge cocks & get their moist pussies & asses drilled & fucked. Everybody is addicted to mile-high sex but when Captain Gray goes crazy & sneaks a bomb onboard all hell breaks loose! Best Comedy of the Year!