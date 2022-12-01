Not Available

About 20 former homeless, alcohol and drug addicts live in the Emmaus Home mutual aid community in the small town of Vynnyky in western Ukraine. Each of them came here for different reasons – someone left the house, someone lost their homes/flats or so by deceit, some were left in their maternity hospital. Here they live in a large family and try to overcome their material, social and psychological issues. In order to stay here, residents of the Home must follow certain rules: the house must be clean, they are not allowed to drink alcohol and all of them have to work.