Kazuto Okada, a popular manga artist known for "Sundome" and "Not in the textbook!", Has created a sexy love comedy "It's not an angel!" Live film adaptation. One day, an apprentice devil, Seere, descends under the bullied virgin high school student, Okada. Seere tries to fulfill the wishes of human beings in order to become a full-fledged demon, but in order to fulfill his wishes, it is necessary to take one important thing. Seere tries to play a role for Okada, who has a crush on her classmate Aimi. Iroha Yanagi, a gravure idol, is the heroine of the main character's class, and Aya Yoshizaki, the "last idol".