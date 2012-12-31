2012

Not Another Celebrity Movie adds a unique twist to the spoof genre as the talented cast portrays the biggest cinematic icons there are: the celebrities themselves. Packed with a star-studded crew of celebrity look-alikes, this parody of Oceans 11 follows the misguided antics of Charlie Sheen as he tries to meet with Justin Bieber, whom he believes is his illegitimate son. When his attempts to reconnect are thwarted, Sheen engages the services of Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Robert DeNiro, Tom Cruise and seven other celebrities to implement a plot to kidnap the pop sensation at an upcoming concert at the Riviera Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The resulting antics are, in a word, Winning!