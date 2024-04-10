Not Another Church Movie

Not Available

Billionaire talk show host, Hoprah Windfall, frets as her box office sales plummet and her talk show audience begins to dwindle. Using her direct connect to God himself, she demands his help. So God and his angels decide there’s no better choice than to call on the hardest-working man in the world, Taylor Pherry. But when the Devil overhears this, he comes up with a fiendish plan of his own to disrupt the whole ordeal.