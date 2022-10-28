Not Available

Franklin and Mike find themselves trapped in the undead-infested Cyrene City, where they must attempt to lead a group of unconventional survivors to safety. As they join forces with the likes of a pregnant woman, a moronic arms dealer, and a mentally challenged man, they will have to determine which is worse: relying on each other or succumbing to the zombie mayhem. While this uprising of zombies has overwhelmed the city, Mr. Roberts, the CEO of R2 Pharmaceuticals, has sent in a team of mercenaries known as the S.I.E.G.E into Cyrene City to recover the only known antidote for his own financial gain. Not Another Zombie Movie... About the Living Dead is a hilarious twisted tale about survival versus morality during a zombie apocalypse. Watch as these survivors discover there is no such thing as a hero when zombies are trying to eat your face off.