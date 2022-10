Not Available

Not Anymore: A Story of Revolution is a documentary short film that tells the story of the Syrian struggle for freedom as experienced by a 32-year-old rebel fighter, Mowya, and a 24-year-old female journalist, Nour, in Aleppo, Syria. The film is a 15-minute documentary short about why the Syrian people are fighting for their freedom, told through the emotional words of two powerful characters whose lives have been turned upside down and torn apart by war.