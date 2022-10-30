Not at Home

Not Available

In Kabul, a family with 4 girls is about to move to a new house. The father feels he lost the position as the head of the family, since the oldest Girl, Sakina, 22, is working and pays for all the costs. Communication between the family members is difficult. Sharifa, 20, helps in the house and is looking for a job, Kamila, 16, learns English and Zar, 10, takes care of her sick chicken. Everyone is trying in their own way. An 18 year old Girl from Afghanistan is new in an isolation refugee camp in Germany. She feels lonely and is trying her best to adjust and to understand the routine in the camp. One day, a man, 23, stitches his mouth and starts a hunger strike in the canteen. Worried about him and at the same time fascinated by this man who strongly sits there day and night, she starts to look after him.