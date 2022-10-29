Not Available

Inspired by true events, NOT FOR HUMAN CONSUMPTION follows Jay Trotta (Nick Thurston of DAWN OF THE PLANET OF THE APES), a young man and recovering addict who was recently released from prison. Eager to begin making money, he becomes the a co owner of a new hookah bar. He soon begins making and marketing an incense that is a powerful marijuana like drug, and he sidesteps the law by labeling the product as not for human consumption. Although Jay is making money hand over fist, he becomes torn between his conscience and his pocketbook. When tragedy finally strikes, he must face the moral ramifications of his legal business. Michael Rispoli (PAIN & GAIN, KICK ASS FRANCHISE) co stars.