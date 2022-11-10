Not Available

Not For, or Against (Quite the Contrary)

  • Drama
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Vertigo Productions

"Ni Pour, Ni Contre" tracks the fall of a young TV camerawoman, Caty, after she becomes involved with a group of petty criminals and their enigmatic leader, Jean. The gang lives hand-to-mouth until the day Jean plans a daring bank robbery. Although other gang members feel out of their league, Jean persuades them to take part and Caty finds herself in a hellish world of betrayal, violence and murder.

Cast

Diane KrugerLa call-girl
Camille NattaLiz
Simon AbkarianFreddy
Dimitri StorogeLoulou
Vincent ElbazJean
Zinedine SoualemMouss

