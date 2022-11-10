Not For, or Against (Quite the Contrary)

"Ni Pour, Ni Contre" tracks the fall of a young TV camerawoman, Caty, after she becomes involved with a group of petty criminals and their enigmatic leader, Jean. The gang lives hand-to-mouth until the day Jean plans a daring bank robbery. Although other gang members feel out of their league, Jean persuades them to take part and Caty finds herself in a hellish world of betrayal, violence and murder.
|Diane Kruger
|La call-girl
|Camille Natta
|Liz
|Simon Abkarian
|Freddy
|Dimitri Storoge
|Loulou
|Vincent Elbaz
|Jean
|Zinedine Soualem
|Mouss
View Full Cast >