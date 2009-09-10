Set in a Tex-Mex border town, Not Forgotten is a classic psychological thriller about Jack and Amaya Bishop, a couple who must come to terms with their tortured pasts in order to save their kidnapped daughter. It is a tale taut with intrigue and steeped in Latino mysticism, where the line between what's real and what's imagined becomes hopelessly blurred.
|Paz Vega
|Amaya Bishop
|Michael DeLorenzo
|Casper Navarro
|Chloë Grace Moretz
|Toby Bishop
|Ken Davitian
|Father Salinas
|Claire Forlani
|Katie
|Gedde Watanabe
|Agent Nakamura
View Full Cast >