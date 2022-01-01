Not Available

In Not in My Lifetime, documentarian Pamela Colby offers insight into the fight for marriage equality from the viewpoint of the GLBT community of the Baby Boomer generation. The subject of marriage equality has been a tenuous one through various periods in American history, culminating in the Marriage Equality Act which was made into law on July 9th, 2015. For the GLBT community of this generation, denial of the right to marry forced couples to navigate an unsteady and often unjust world in order to protect and preserve their love.