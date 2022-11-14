Not Just on Earth...

Not Available

A scientist observes the sky through a telescope. He is discontent because the Moon has a delay. The scientist thus uses his telescope as a canon and shoots to alert the Moon in a house in the sky that something went wrong. The upset Moon charges his wife to find out what the correct time of moonrise was. And because it has indeed overslept and is behind the times, it rushes into the sky to rectify his mistake. On the way, he mightily puffs from his pipe, which provokes St Peter's disapproval - for the saint would not tolerate so much black smoke in the sky. He therefore strikes the Moon with lightning and the Moon, falling, loses his pipe. St Peter then recommends him to smoke cigarettes made with Abadie paper tubes.