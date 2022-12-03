Not Available

“Not Just Your Picture” tells the story of two young German-Palestinian siblings, Ramsis and Layla Kilani, who had their life shattered one early morning during the summer 2014 when their father, Ibrahim, together with his second wife and their five young children, was killed by an Israeli airstrike during the attacks on Gaza. Thrusted into an accelerated process of politicization and rediscovery of their Palestinian roots, the two struggle to find justice for their family while trying to make sense of a political reality that not only allows for such atrocities to happen, but even attempts to silence any criticism of it.