Not Me: A Journey with Not Vital

Not Vital, the internationally renowned, black hat-toting, Engadin-born artist, has seen more and achieved more than he could ever have dreamed. And yet his fabulating and playful inner child drives him restlessly on to fathom ever new realities. Although his works are scattered across the continents, every one of them originated from his childhood in the mountains. They reflect his longing for wonders and real adventures. Director Pascal Hofmann takes us on a mesmerising journey through space and time into the fascinating thought processes and creative works of this headstrong spirit.