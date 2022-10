Not Available

Brenda (Donna Marie Beard) is a good Nurse, but lacks self-confidence. Her boyfriend Connor (HT Altman) steers her toward a homecare job for rich, disabled former Green Beret, Logan Trotter (Doug Phillips). Despite a poor interview, Trotter and his head nurse Lois (Ingrid Moss) offer her the position. But there's more going on here than meets the eye.